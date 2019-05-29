Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Media Day Workouts Recap

By: Hans Themistode

The British have taken over America.

At least that is what it felt like as a jam packed crowd swarmed U.K. born Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) for his media workout. It was the first time the American public was given a chance to see the British star in several months.

Joshua, will of course be putting his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles on the line this Saturday June 1st, at Madison Square Garden when he takes on former title challenger Andy Ruiz Jr (32-1, 21 KOs).

This will be Joshua’s first contest in the U.S. as he typically fights in his home country at the O2 arena. Although this is Joshua’s formal introduction to the American public, it was hard to tell. There was a large contingent for Joshua from U.K. fans who made the long trek to show support for their Heavyweight champion. That support didn’t go unnoticed by Joshua.

“I think it’s great that so many from my side of the world came to support me. It’s massive support they’re showing me and it is highly appreciated.” Said Joshua during his post workout interview.

As for his opponent, Ruiz understands that he is the heavy underdog coming into this contest. He also understands that the opinions of those that are doubting him aren’t important to his success.

“I know that a lot of people think I’m going to lose this fight but I’ll prove them wrong. I will make history come Saturday night” said Ruiz.

The history Ruiz is speaking of is becoming the first Heavyweight champion of Mexican decent. Defeating the unblemished Joshua will be a monumental task. The unified Heavyweight champion isn’t simply looking to win come Saturday night but he is looking to make a statement.

“It’s important to make a statement on Saturday night. Of course I want to win, but I have to look spectacular while doing so.”

This particular media workout had a bit of intensity to it. The fans will be in for a real treat once the real fight comes Saturday night.