Angel Garcia On Errol Spence Jr: “I See A Man Not 100% There, Everybody Is Sugarcoating Shit”

By: Hans Themistode

He’s said it over and over and over again. Yet, Angel Garcia, father and trainer of Danny Garcia, just isn’t buying what Errol Spence Jr. is selling.

“He isn’t there,” said Angel during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “He’s programmed to talk like that. This is a brutal business. Me personally, if I had a fighter or friend that went through trauma like that I wouldn’t be putting them nine months later in the ring but that’s not my problem. That’s between them over there.”

For the past several months, Spence Jr. has claimed that he has gotten over his horrific car wreck both mentally and physically. The unified welterweight champion’s unfortunate auto mishap came in October of 2019. Video of Spence Jr. being flung from his vehicle like a rag doll made the rounds on social media. Despite the seriousness of the accident however, doctors found no broken bones and ruled his health to be just fine.

During a recent media workout session, Spence Jr. looked as prepared as ever as he cracked the heavyweight bag, shirtless, to show off his physique. He may have looked good during his workout session and continued to say the right things, but after taking a look at him in person, Angel is convinced that something just isn’t right.

“Everybody is sugarcoating shit. I can just look at that man. I know the man is a champ and I give him that credit but he’s not all there. I can study people man, I can read your soul man. I’m just saying man I can see it. I see a man not 100% there.”

Angel’s assumption on the health of Spence Jr. works to the benefit of his son, Danny Garcia, as the two are slated to face off this weekend on December 5th. While Angel is under the impression that Danny will strip Spence Jr. of both of his titles in just a few more days, that doesn’t mean the Garcia’s took their foot off the gas during training camp.

“We had a perfect training camp. Perfect sparring, perfect everything. No injuries, no nothing. Danny is a great listener. He’s not hard to work with so he makes the job easier.”

If Spence Jr. hasn’t in fact, fully recovered, many would question why exactly would he be willing to face Danny in his first fight back. Those in boxing circles were expecting to see the Dallas native in a much “safer,” fight in his return bout. To Angel though, that wouldn’t make any sense. Losing to someone on the bottom of the totem pole isn’t the way Spence Jr. should be aiming to go out in the opinion of Angel.

“He might as well lose to a true champion. Why would I want to take a warm-up and lose to a nobody and look like a knucklehead.”