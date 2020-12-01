Angel Garcia: “If Danny Throws A Straight Right Then Spence Ain’t Getting Up”

By: Hans Themistode

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has been through his fair share of wars, including contests against Kell Brook in 2017 and Shawn Porter in 2019. Yet, even with his boxing abilities tested, Angel Garcia, trainer and father of Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs), doesn’t believe his chin has been checked just yet.

In just a few days however, it will be for the first time, and the loquacious Philadelphia native doesn’t believe he’ll pass that test.

“If Danny throws a straight right like he hit Zab Judah with then Spence ain’t getting up,” said Angel during a recent interview with Ray Flores. “Spence hasn’t been hit yet. We know three names that he fought, everybody else you don’t know. How many you know Danny got? That tells you everything right there. It’s all about your resume sometimes.”

Danny’s performance under the brightest of lights has always been acknowledged. His wins over the previously mentioned Zab Judah along with victories over Lucas Matthysse, Amir Khan, Kendall Holt and Erik Morales give Angel the confidence that his son has not only faced the better opposition but also that his battle-tested moments will lead to a quick knockout win on December 5th.

“He knocking him the fuck out in the seventh,” said Angel.

Standing not too far away from him and nodding his head in approval was Danny Garcia, and he didn’t hesitate to back his father’s prediction.

“Lucky seven,” said Danny. “We’re gonna go in there and go for it. Anybody can be beat, nobody is unbeatable.”

Should Danny pick up the win, he’ll do so to the surprise of the betting public. At the moment, the former two-division world titlist is penciled in as a heavy underdog at 4-1. The perception that Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) is a better fighter than Garcia is a joke to Angel though. Angel has seen his son in this position before and he simply hopes that those who will be watching are prepared to cash in on the night.

“Danny always been the underdog,” explained Angel. “Khan was 7-1 I couldn’t understand it. Matthysse was like 3-1 something like that. The only reason they got him as the underdog is because Spence is undefeated but that doesn’t mean nothing but that’s okay, my friends can get rich.”