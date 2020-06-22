Andrew Moloney vs Joshua Franco: Fight Preview

By: Hans Themistode

Top Rank boxing continues its Summer series this Tuesday night in what has become their de facto home in the Conference Center at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be their sixth straight show, but first world title fight as WBA Super Flyweight world champion Andrew Moloney takes on Joshua Franco in the main event. Both men are sharing a pair of firsts in this one as Moloney looks to defend his title for the first time. While Franco on the other hand, is hoping to grab his first world title.

For Franco, seeing anyone other than Oscar Negrete will be a welcomed sight. The two spent the better part of one year facing off against one another in three straight contests. Their rivalry ended after a pair of split decision draws while a 2019 win for Franco was sandwiched in between. He’s since been in the ring against Jose Burgos in January of 2020. Opting to keep the judges out of it by scoring the knockout win.

As for Moloney, he’s fresh off his fourth stoppage victory with the latest coming against Elton Dharry. The win kept his undefeated record intact, while also allowing him to pick up the interim WBA title.

As for the rest of the night, fighters from multiple divisions are littered across this fight card. Kicking things off will be a pair of heavyweights in Adam Stewart and Helaman Olguin. Following up shortly after is Lightweight prospect Joseph Adorno as he takes on Alexis Del Bosque. The action begins to pick up even more when Christopher Diaz enters the ring in the co main event. He’ll look to bounce back from a one sided loss against Shakur Stevenson when he takes on Jason Sanchez.

In what has become the new norm, fans will not be in attendance but can tune into the card on ESPN at 8 PM ET.