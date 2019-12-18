Andre Berto Discusses His 2020 Plans and His Disappointment in Andy Ruiz Jr on Boxing Insider Radio

By: Hans Themistode

Former Welterweight champion Andre Berto might be hard at work continuing his rehab from a torn bicep, but he still had time to sit down with Boxing Insider Radio which is aired every Tuesday and is available on iTunes, Spotify and Boxinginsider.com to discuss how he expects his 2020 year to go along with how disappointed he was in Andy Ruiz Jr and his performance against Anthony Joshua.

The life of a boxer can be pretty fun, but when you attach a championship label next to it, it can turn into the greatest movie you have ever seen. The checks get bigger, the cars get nicer, the jewelry gets a bit more blinged out and the apartment buildings turn into million dollar mansions.

The fast cars and exotic lifestyle may seem fun but it’s not all fun and games.

Well, it is and it isn’t. Reaching the mountain top is one thing, staying on top of it, however, is another. One fighter who learned this lesson the hard way is former unified Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr who lost an immediate rematch to current belt holder Anthony Joshua. It wasn’t just that Ruiz lost, but it was how he lost.

“I was disappointed in Ruiz in not taking this fight as serious as he should’ve,” said Berto to Boxing Insider Radio. “You got that life you wanted but you gotta protect it. He came in 15 pounds overweight, didn’t really train with his trainers, did a lot of partying and drinking. It’s a shame man. It’s about being extremely comfortable. He came from nothing and was fighting for hardly nothing before that fight and he wanted to enjoy the fruits of that success not knowing that he had to work even harder to stay there. If you want to stay there then that fire needs to continue to burn. But I did the same thing in the beginning of my career as well. That same thing will kill you at the end of the day.”

Back in 2008, Andre Berto was given the opportunity to win his first world title and he took advantage of it. Stopping Miguel Angel Rodriguez for the vacant WBC title. Berto’s career began four years prior to him hoisting his first world title and fifteen years later, he’s still here.

Berto has had his fair share of injury woes, including a torn bicep which kept him sidelined for the entire 2019. Unlike other fighters who are oblivious to the end of their boxing tunnel, Berto knows it’s almost time to hang it up, but not before he makes one more run.

“I’ll be ready to rip and go at the top of the year. So I’m just trying to build it back like it’s supposed to be. I’ve been putting in a lot of work for the last two months. The division is wide open and I just want to come in and do my last run and close this part off strong.”

The activity portion of his boxing career for the last few years have been subpar to say the least. He hasn’t fought more than once in a calendar year since 2015, but he is still looking forward to a huge 2020 as long as he comes back fully healthy.

“2020 is going to be an exciting year. I got a chance to grow as a man and a person this year. I’m just looking forward to doing great business outside of the ring and of course to finish off strong and let them know that after 15 years that I am still here.”