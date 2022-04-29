Amanda Serrano Believes She Will “Shine” Against Katie Taylor

By: Hans Themistode

Henry Deleon

At one point, Amanda Serrano was convinced that this moment would never come.

Following years of stalled negotiation talks, the former seven division world titlist believed that unless a massive payday was floated in her direction, a showdown against Katie Taylor would simply never happen.

Ultimately, to her enjoyment, Serrano was proven wrong. Now, in just a few short hours, both females will look to thrill the New York crowd as they become the first female boxers to headline Madison Square Garden.

Admittedly, with huge expectations come even bigger nerves. On numerous occasions, Serrano has fought in the much smaller Hulu Theater, not only as a professional but also as an amateur, winning the Golden Gloves nearly two decades ago in that same arena. Never, however, has she competed in the big room.

Although a jam-packed crowd of over 18,000 thousand is expected in attendance, Serrano reveals that despite her ever-growing nerves, she believes she was built for this very moment.

“I shine under pressure,” said Serrano during a recent press conference. “I’m just excited to go out there.”

Taylor, a former Olympic gold medalist who will put both her undefeated record and her IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC lightweight titles on the line, is currently viewed as a slight betting underdog.

Regardless of the betting market, Taylor is coming off one of the more active and successful years of her career. In addition to emerging victoriously in all three of her ring appearances, Taylor dominated the competition. The 2016 gold medalist began her pugilistic year by handing Miriam Gutierrez the first defeat of her career. Taylor would then follow up that victory with one-sided showings against Natasha Jonas and Jennifer Han.

Not to be outdone, Serrano produced a banner year of her own. The former seven-division world titlist pounded Daniela Romina Bermudez, resulting in a ninth-round stoppage victory. To close out her year, she dominated former Taylor opponent, Miriam Gutierrez.

As Serrano now retreats to her room, she anxiously watches the clock. While she looks forward to sauntering to the ring and taking part in the biggest fight in female boxing history, Serrano is even more eager for Sunday morning to arrive.

For the 33-year-old, she has already envisioned her victory come fight night. However, once Sunday morning appears and the Puerto Rican native rolls over in her grandiose bed, she believes she’ll be greeted by her four newly won titles.

“I’m so looking forward to Sunday and being undisputed champion.”