Alicia Napoleon Enters The Spotlight

By: Hans Themistode

With Claressa Shields taking her talents all the way down to the Jr Middleweight division, it has left a gaping hole. One that Alicia Napoleon is looking to fill.

Napoleon, (11-1, 6 KOs) currently holds the WBA Super Middleweight crown and is looking to defend her title against Schemelle Baldwin (3-0-1, 2 KOs) on August 29th, at the Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket.

With just four professional fights under her belt, Baldwin would seem to be an easy win for the current WBA belt holder. However, having sparred against her and acknowledging the accolades she has managed to win in the amateur ranks, Napoleon knows that this contest will be anything but easy.

“She has a great amateur background,” said Napoleon. “She has also won three golden gloves. I’ve sparred in the past with her so she might be new as a pro but she a really good fighter.”

There is currently a stigma surrounding women’s boxing. One that indicates that most of their contest end with the judges decision being announced.

As of now, women’s fights are contested in two minute rounds as opposed to the three minute rounds that are afforded to the men. Many believe that the shorter duration of time that the women have to work with leads to less knockouts. Napoleon on the other hand, begs to differ.

“I think women are built with more tenacity than men. I think we’re tougher and more durable. I mean we are built to bare babies so we can definitely endure a lot of pain. Maybe our strength won’t match a man’s strength but I feel that our tenacity is through the roof.”

It is hard to argue with the sentiments spewed by Napoleon. With her contest just two weeks away, Napoleon is fully focused on defending her title. Be that as it may, she can’t help but give her opinion on another big fight that is on the horizon.

Heather Hardy and Amanda Serrano are set to face off on September 13th, at Madison Square Garden. Napoleon is friends with both fighters and gave her take on what she is expecting in that contest.

“I’ve heard that Amanda hits like a mule and she is super strong. She is a really sweet girl to,” said Napoleon. “I love Heather, I’m a big fan, I work with her and I consider her a friend. She has a ridiculous chin. I think people are going to be underestimating Heather in that fight but a lot of people are going to be surprised. It’s going to be a helluva fight.”

Hardy vs Serrano is a must watch contest, but Napoleon vs Baldwin is a can’t miss fight as well. According to the current WBA world title holder, her upcoming contest will only go one way come fight night.

“I think that she is going to come in confident and strong. I am going to use all of my attributes in that ring. I can box and I can brawl and when I get the opportunities I will take them and win this fight.”