(Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

After starting off a bit slow, Fabio Wardley (11-0, 10 KOs) quickly found himself in a dog fight against long faded contender Eric Molina (27-7, 19 KOs).

A right hand by the former title contender rattled Wardley but just when Molina believed it was safe to move in for the finish, Wardley turned his lights off in the 5th round and ended things abruptly.