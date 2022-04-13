Listen Now:  
Adrien Broner Gives His Thoughts On Conor Benn Consistently Calling Him Out: “F*ck Buddy”

Posted on 04/13/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Eric Jamison, AP

Adrien Broner has been incredibly inactive over the past few years. But that hasn’t stopped some of the top names in the welterweight division from calling him out.

Amongst a long list of fighters that are poking and daring Broner to face them in the ring, is highly touted 147-pound prospect, Conor Benn.

Slowly but steadily, the 25-year-old nicknamed “The Destroyer”, has upped his level of competition over his past few ring appearances. In 2021, in particular, the British native produced his best year yet.

To start off his pugilistic campaign, Benn made quick work of Samuel Vargas, stopping him in the first round. To close out his year, Benn scored a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Adrian Granados before registering a fourth-round knockout victory over Chris Algieri.

Desperate to face a more notable name, Benn revealed that he would be willing to travel across the pond in order to face Broner in America. In an attempt to help facilitate said showdown, Eddie Hearn, Benn’s promoter, revealed that he reached out to team Broner with an offer but was summarily turned down.

Although Broner has remained out of the spotlight, he had a few choice words for Benn and his persistent callouts.

“F*ck buddy,” said Broner to Behind The Gloves. “He broke.”

Despite winning world titles in four separate weight classes, Broner has struggled to get in the win column as of late. Over his past four bouts, Broner has gone just 1-2-1. In addition to his less than stellar record, Broner has been sequestered on the sidelines. Broner has fought just once in both 2018 and 2019, settling for a majority decision draw against Jessie Vargas and a wide unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Manny Pacquiao.

Broner failed to enter the ring at all in 2020 but did return to action in 2021, scoring a highly controversial unanimous decision win over journeymen, Jovanie Santiago in February of 2021.

