Adrien Broner Engages In Vulgar, Accusatory Rant After Loss To Manny Pacquiao

By: Sean Crose

Warning: The following article presents much foul language.

“Bring your motherfucking ass over here. I’ve got a lot to say.”

And so, with those words, Adrien Broner, known as “The Problem,” began a post fight interview with Showtime’s Jim Grey at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Broner had just been handed a unanimous decision loss by the judges after battling for twelve rounds with WBA welterweight titlist Manny Pacquiao. Although most clearly thought the Filipino legend had cruised to an easy win, Cincinnati’s Broner clearly felt otherwise. For his own part, Grey immediately made it clear that he wasn’t in the mood for nonsense.

“We’re going to conduct this professionally,” he said, “or were not going to have an interview. You make the decision.” Broner then proceeded to lash out at the injustice he felt he had suffered. “I beat him,” he said of Pacquiao. “Everybody out there know I beat him. Everybody out there know I beat him. I controlled the fight. He was missing, I hit him clean more times. I beat him.” Grey then brought up the fact that Broner hadn’t landed many punches throughout the bout. “It already sounds like you was against me,” snapped Broner, “so I already ain’t got a fair shake talking to you.”

Grey tried to protest this assertion, to no avail. “Let me let y’all know,” Broner continued. “I want to thank the whole hood who came out here. I love y’all. I did this for the hood. Y’all know I beat that boy. Y’all know they beat that boy.” He then added that “what they tryin’ to do is, they trying to get that money again with Pacquiao and Floyd, but it’s cool. I ain’t worrying about it. I’m still that nigger man, I’m on top. Cincinnati, stand up. West Side, two five!”

Grey continued to play it cool.

“You’re three, three and one in your last seven fights. What will you do next?” he asked. “Hey, I’m three, three, and one in my last seven, but I’d be seven and oh, against you,” Broner responded. “Well, that wouldn’t mean much,” said Grey. “That’s the end of this interview. Good luck to you in the future.” Broner made waves earlier in the week when he called longtime fight broadcaster Al Bernstein “a bitch ass nigga,” while claiming Bernstein badmouthed him on Twitter.

Pacquiao, the victor, appeared to be gracious after Saturday’s bout. “I’m so happy because God gave me this good help, these blessing,” he said to Grey. Pacquiao also indicated that he wanted a rematch with arch rival Floyd Mayweather, who was seated ringside. “Tell him to come back to the ring, and we will fight,” he said. “I’m willing to fight again.” Mayweather, who looked relaxed in his seat, coolly refused to take the bait.