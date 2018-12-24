Adonis Stevenson Is Awake From His Coma, “Healing From His Injury”

By: Sean Crose

Several weeks after suffering brain damage from a bout with Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Adonis Stevenson is reportedly out of a coma. “Despite recent reports being leaked to media,” Adonis Stevenson’s girlfriend, Simone “Sisi” God, said via a press statement, “I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake. He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery.” Earlier this month in Quebec City, the former WBC and lineal light heavyweight champion was stopped by Gvozdyk in a brutal, eleven round affair.

After the bout, the Canadian fighter was sent to Hopital de l’Enfant-Jesus via ambulance where doctors had him placed in a medically induced coma. Finally, the forty-one year old fighter’s condition appears to have improved. “Superman is a world champion,” states God in the press release, “and has demonstrated his strength in facing every obstacle he has ever faced. He is a legend in the eyes of his fans, and a man that demonstrates to his family daily that inner strength and love can change and redeem even the greatest of hardships.”

Recent reports had claimed that Stevenson’s condition had not changed. With that in mind, God’s press release is good news for Stevenson’s fans, and the fight world, as well. “Adonis and our family are so thankful to you all for your love and support,” God states, “and respectfully ask to continue to grant Adonis and our family privacy as he heals from this accident. With the holidays here, Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with Adonia and his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all.” God gave birth to Stevenson’s daughter, his fifth child, this past autumn. It is the couples’ first child together.

Stevenson, who won the light heavyweight title by crushing Chad Dawson in less than a round back in 2013, held onto the championship for five years, successfully defending it a total of eight times. He fought twice this past year, battling Badu Jack to a draw in May before facing off against Gvozdyk on December 1st. People both in and out of the fight game have been publicly announcing their support for Stevenson and his family since that time.

“We are truly blessed,” God says in the statement, “by God and all of you for your support.”