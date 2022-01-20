Listen Now:  
Abraham Nova Believes He Has What It Takes To Dethrone Emanuel Navarrete

Posted on 01/20/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Abraham Nova has heard the warning cries from fans of Emanuel Navarrete.

The current WBO 126 pound belt holder has proudly defended his title in devastating fashion, stopping seven of his last nine opponents since ripping the golden trinket away from former titlist Isaac Dogboe.

Yet, despite their cautionary words and regardless of the deleterious knockout power he possesses, the hard-hitting Puerto Rican native is eager to face Navarrete next.

“All of his fans say he can beat me,” said Nova this past weekend. “So come and prove it, beat me. Make it happen, show your fans that you can beat me. I want to see it.”

Nova’s bombastic callout of Navarrete came just moments after registering his own jaw-dropping performance. Serving as the co-main event to current WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr.’s most recent title defense this past weekend, Nova easily outworked and outfought William Encarnacion.

Though Encarnacion enjoyed sporadic moments of his success, Nova’s boxing ability and more importantly, power, proved to be the difference. With just over a minute remaining in the eighth, referee Benjy Esteves Jr. had seen enough and mercifully stepped in to call a halt to the one-sided action.

As Nova continues to mow down the rest of his competition, he believes he has done more than enough to gain the attention of Navarrete. Presently, the WBO titlist is coming off a stellar 2021. During the first half of the year, Navarrete pummeled Christopher Diaz, registering the knockout victory in the final round. The 27-year-old then engaged in a fight of the year contender against Joet Gonzalez, winning a fairly close unanimous decision.

Originally, Bob Arum, Navarette’s promoter, revealed that the likely next step for his 126 pound star would be a move to the super featherweight division to take on WBC champion Oscar Valdez. However, with Valdez on the verge of facing fellow 130 pound titlist Shakur Stevenson instead, Navarette is now left without a dance partner.

As Nova continues to shout loudly in the direction of Navarette, he believes that both his overall skills, along with his physical dimensions, make him an absolute nightmare for the relentless power puncher.

“If he considers himself the best then come and beat me. I got the skills, I got the power, I got the IQ, I have the size. I’m not these little guys that you’re fighting. I have everything.”

