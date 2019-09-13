Will Frank Warren’s Investment in Youth Pay Off?

By: Shane Willoughby

Frank Warren has been one of the top forces in boxing for a long time and has been Britain’s number 1 promoter for years. However, since the rise of Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, his position at the top has been in jeopardy.

The hall of fame promoter has failed to provide the British fans with the amount blockbuster shows that they have become accustomed with. This is mainly down to a massive reduction in high-level fighters in his stable.

Whilst Tyson Fury is still with Queensberry Promotions, the Gypsy King is fighting in the States which means Warren and BT Sports are playing second fiddle to ESPN.

In addition to that, last month one of his top prospects Anthony Yarde was knocked out in his first title challenge. Where Frank Warren received heavy criticism for Yarde’s poor matchmaking.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Warren has lost one of his biggest names and one of his only champions to his biggest rival.

With all that said BT Sports and Queensberry promotions have invested a great amount in youth and still have a fantastic stable of young talent.

No matter what criticism Frank Warren may face, he definitely knows how to find a talented fighter and he knows how to move them correctly.

Warren has over 50 boxers in his stable that have less than 20 professional fights, which is remarkable. Majority of the shows that he is putting on is being headlined by young fighters, which is fantastic. Whilst it may not get the same level of attention as Fury, it gives young boxers a great opportunity to showcase their ability.

A great example of this is with Daniel Dubois. After only 12 fights and at the age of 22 he is already a known face and has the ability to become a star.

Another boxer who is highly touted is Anthony Yarde, whilst he fell short against Sergey Kovalev for the WBO title, he showed that he belongs at the highest level.

There are quite a few talented fighters coming out of the UK and all due respect to Hearn, the best ones are with Frank Warren. Fighters such As Joe Joyce, Lerrone Richard’s, Sam Maxwell, Brad Forster and Sunny Edwards all have a great chance of of reaching the highest level.

Whilst they aren’t all familiar names they all have a great amount of talent and ability. Although Warren might be far from the glamorous broadcasting deals that the other promoters are getting right now, in 4 years he could have one of the strongest stables