Where Does Demetrius Andrade Go From Here?

By: Hans Themistode

No one wants to be left at the alter. Yet, for Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) he has continually been left without a partner.

For years Andrade has chased big name fighters. More often then not, he has been ignored.

High risk with a low reward has been the excuses used to avoid a fight with the former Olympian. Fans hate to hear it but it was actually a valid explanation. Andrade is good, great even. Hell some would venture to say that he’s the best fighter in the Middleweight division.

Sometimes in boxing it isn’t always about being the best. Sometimes it just doesn’t make sense.

When Andrade campaigned at the Jr Middleweight division he made it look easy. Fight after fight came with the same result, a win for Demetrius Andrade. He began calling fighters out, but to no avail. “Go win a title first,” Was what Andrade was told.

In 2013 he did just that, picking up the vacant WBO belt against Vanes Martirosyan.

Still, no one notable gave him the opportunity that he wanted. Instead of complaining, all Andrade continued to do was win, win and win some more.

His time as a Jr Middleweight led him to winning the WBO title on two separate occasions and defended it several times over. With no big fight in sight, Andrade made his move to the Middleweight division. With so many big names at the weight class, Andrade was bound to get a big fight right? Wrong.

After spending two years and once again capturing a world title, this time at his new weight, no one has seemed entirely eager about getting in the ring with him.

In recent weeks however, Andrade was linked to current WBA belt holder and mega star Canelo Alvarez as well as former unified champ Gennady Golovkin.

As is always the case with Andrade, neither fight happened with both men electing to take separate bouts. Golovkin opting to take on former belt challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Alvarez choosing to move up two weight divisions to face Light Heavyweight titlist Sergey Kovalev.

Neither Golovkin nor Canelo should be accused of ducking Andrade as they are both taking on huge challenges. Be that as it may, Andrade has no one left to face. At least, no one worth seeing him face. Andrade won’t stay idle, instead, he’ll most likely return to the ring against an inferior opponent.

It’s a shame, but it looks as though Demetrius Andrade has been left at the alter once again.