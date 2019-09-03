What’s Next for Vasily Lomachenko?

By: Hans Themistode

Things may have started off competitive but as is often the case for Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs), he only got better as the contest went on against Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) at the O2 arena in the United Kingdom. It’s no secret that Lomachenko wants to add the IBF title to his WBA, WBO and now WBC collection. Lomachenko does have options. He can wait for a unification bout or he can take a busy but dangerous stay busy bout in between.



Richard Commey vs Teofimo Lopez Winner

The one belt that Lomachenko has not picked up just yet is currently being held by Richard Commey (29-2, 26 KOs). A matchup between the two will have to wait as Commey must defend his belt against the supremely talented Teofimo Lopez (14-0, 11 KOs) in December at Madison Square Garden. Lomachenko is sure to keep a close eye on that matchup. Whoever wins is anyones guess but according to Bob Arum, the winner will be next in line to take on Lomachenko.

Robert Easter Jr

The best and most compelling matchup for Lomachenko is the winner between Richard Commey and Teofimo Lopez. The one issue with that notion however is that it is roughly four months away.

Lomachenko could opt to bide his time on the sidelines while awaiting the winner, or with roughly one third of the year still remaining, he could theoretically speaking, sneak in one more contest before the year ends.

In steps Robert Easter Jr (21-1-1, 14 KOs), a former belt holder in the Lightweight division. He, just like many others have called out Lomachenko on several occasions. On paper, this contest would not appear to be competitive but with Easter possessing so many physical advantages over his man, it could prove too at the very least be an intriguing contest.



Javier Fortuna

Luck hasn’t exactly been on the side of former Super Featherweight champion Javier Fortuna (34-2-1, 23 KOs). He was comfortably winning his 2016 matchup against Jason Sosa before getting brutally stopped in the 11th and relinquishing his title. Soon after, he earned another title shot, this time at Lightweight against then champion Robert Easter jr. Fortuna was seemingly regnant throughout but due to inferior judging, Fortuna was given an unjust wide decision loss.

His next bout against Adrian Granados saw Fortuna settle for a no contest as he was accidentally knocked out of the ring and could not continue the match. As previously mentioned, luck has just not recently been on his side.

With that being said, he is just 30 years of age and extremely skilled. He is also coming off a unanimous decision victory over Sharif Bogere earlier this year. Defeating the man who currently reigns atop most pound for pound list is a tall order but Fortuna deserves his chance.