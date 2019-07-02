What’s Next for Jermall Charlo?

By: Hans Themistode

WBC Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) put on a great performance in front of his hometown crowd down in Houston Texas. He easily dispatched of Brandon Adams (21-3, 13 KOs) via unanimous decision. It was the first time that Charlo was defending his WBC title. During the contest, he showed that he not only has power but that he also can box his way to victory as well.

The loud, brash and confident Houston native needs a big fight for his next ring appearance. Or at the very least he needs to take on a credible name at the division in order to truly announce his presence. Who exactly should he take on next? Keep reading to find out.

Daniel Jacobs

Although Daniel Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs) lost his last outing against Canelo Alvarez, he is still one of the very best Middleweights in the world. There is a belief that Jacobs has outgrown the division and will be looking to move up.

If a title opportunity presented itself however, he could be tempted to stick around. Charlo and Jacobs have a bit of a history of animosity towards one another. This is a fight that would sell itself. With the styles that both of these men possess, there will be no shortage of fireworks.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jermall Charlo is a terrific young fighter, but he still needs a bit of seasoning. A matchup with Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) is what he should be aiming for. The former title challenger is chomping at the bit to get another crack at a world title.

Although he has just 14 fights under his belt he is well known for his amateur pedigree. Derevyanchenko would present a major step up in class for Charlo, but at this point its sink or swim. Let’s see what the WBC champion is made of.

Gennady Golovkin

A fight with former champion Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) would be tricky. Both fighters are on opposite sides of the street, so coming up with an agreement to fight would be a difficult one. However, if it can be made then this should be next for Charlo.

It was once believed that a fight between these two was to high risk and too little of a reward for Golovkin. Now that Charlo is the owner of the WBC title, it could entice Golovkin to step in to the ring with him. This one may seem farfetched but for the fans sake, let’s hope this one gets made next.