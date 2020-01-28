What’s Next For Jarrett Hurd?

By: Hans Themistode

It may not be the Jarrett Hurd that the fans wanted to see but his new found hit and don’t get hit style could lead him to a long career that is filled with more titles in the not so distant future.

When Jarrett Hurd announced his comeback fight would come against Francisco Santana, just months after picking up the first loss of his career, most fans were expecting a knockout. It was understandable, Hurd after all, never failed to disappoint. He either knocked his opponents out or put them down on the canvas en route to a fun fight for the fans.

Photo Credit: @Swift_JHurd Twitter Account

During his contest against Santana, he delivered on the knock down in the 12th round but he failed to excite the fans for much of the contest. Hurd danced his way to a smooth victory over Santana. Other than a knock down in the final round, it was anything but exciting.

Hurd may not be the fan friendly fighter he once was but he could achieve a level of success that escaped him before. That’s saying a mouthful considering he was a unified champion just a few short months ago.

The Jr Middleweight division is all over the place at the moment but Hurd should have a long list of opponents waiting on him for his next ring outing.

Jermell Charlo

You see what happens when you let fights marinate for far too long? It can over cook.

Jarrett Hurd and Jermell Charlo were once considered the two best in the division. A loss by both men has changed things a bit. Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) ruined the much hyped up contest first with a decision loss to Tony Harrison. He did manage to redeem himself in the rematch and take back his WBC crown but a contest between the two has lost a lot of its luster. Still, it might not be what it could have been but a matchup between these two would be a great one.

The meal might not be as well done but the fans would still enjoy this contest. Even if it did marinate for a little too long.

Jeison Rosario

Before Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs) pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year in defeating Julian Williams via stoppage in the fifth round, the same man who took snatched the titles from Hurd in the first place, no one would have mentioned Rosario as a possible opponent for Hurd.

Well, the fact of the matter is that Rosario did in actuality pull off that upset and now he holds two belts in the division. Ironically enough, those are the same belts that Hurd held just last year. Rosario is a big puncher that comes forward with huge power. Sound familiar? That’s exactly how Hurd fights as well, or at least that’s how he used to fight. Fans should be hoping for this contest next.

Erickson Lubin

Can we just put away the notion that Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) isn’t elite? He lost one fight, albeit in devastating fashion against Jermell Charlo. He’s picked up four straight wins since then and it seems time to put him back in with the top dogs of the division.

The winner of this one would obviously be next in line to compete for a title against any of the current champions. Hurd has become a boxer but against a pure boxer in Lubin, he may need to revert back to his old come forward fighting style in this one.