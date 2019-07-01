What’s Next For Demetrius Andrade?

By: Hans Themistode

Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) didn’t just defeat former title challenger Maciej Sulecki (28-2, 11 KOs) in front of his hometown crowd in Providence Rhode Island, he flat out dominated him. It was a one sided beating from start to finish. Neither of the three judges could find a single round to give to the challenger. It was the sort of performance will force the rest of the division to take notice. Simply put, Andrade was scary good. Now the question is, who’s next for the WBO belt holder?

Jermall Charlo

As Andrade was performing in front of his hometown fans in Providence Rhode Island, WBC champion Jermall Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) was performing in front of his own hometown crowd in Houston Texas. Charlo put on his own dominant performance against Brandon Adams.

These two have been linked to each for quite some time now. They are both undefeated and belt holders in the same division. They are considered by many to be the best young fighters at Middleweight, but who is the best? It’s time we ended the debate.



Gennady Golovkin

Former unified champion Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) is still a great fighter. He proved that much as he gave Steve Rolls a beating in his last appearance in the ring. Ask fans and media alike and many will tell you that Golovkin deserved the victory in both of his contest against, Canelo Alvarez (more on him later). Instead Golovkin had to settle for a draw and loss.

The long reigning champion still has something to prove. If he can win a fight against Andrade, not only will he show that he still is one of the best fighters in the division but it will also allow him to win the one Middleweight title he never possessed.



Canelo Alvarez

Pound for pound stalwart and unified Middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) has options. He can move up to Super Middleweight or even go as high as Light Heavyweight to take on bigger men. However, the cinnamon headed super star has a clear challenger in Andrade. It isn’t easy to get a fight with Canelo, but Andrade has earned it. There is a possibility of a third contest with Golovkin but to be frank, Andrade has placed himself slightly above the former Middleweight champion.

There is no need in finding out who makes the most sense for Canelo to take on next. His next test and quite possibly his biggest one is Demetrius Andrade.