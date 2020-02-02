What’s Next For Demetrius Andrade?

By: Hans Themistode

Another fight for WBO Middleweight titlist Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) resulted in another win. It also resulted in a fight that no one really cared about.

The career of Andrade has been moving at a gradual pace, to say the least. Whether he’s campaigning at the Middleweight or Jr Middleweight division, the results have been the same, which is to say that their haven’t been any results at all.

The skill is undeniable and the charisma is always on full display with Andrade, but why won’t anyone fight him? Is it high risk and low reward? Maybe.

But as a world champion, anyone facing Andrade has plenty to gain. Not many will jump at the opportunity to face him but there are a few people who would be willing to take on the challenge.

Jermall Charlo

This one has been brewing for a while now. Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade just don’t like each other. They never have and probably never will either. So what do you do when you just don’t like someone? That’s simple, get in the ring and fight.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, he’s already sent a contract over to Charlo for a unification to take place in May later on this year. Charlo has yet to agree to the contest but this, by all accounts should take place next. Not only does Andrade need a big name opponent but so does Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs). So in essence they need each other. There’s no need to debate this one, let’s make this fight happen next.

Billy Joe Saunders

A fight between WBO Super Middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders and Demetrius Andrade was scheduled to take place in 2018. Saunders, of course, would go on to fail a drug test which led to the cancellation of the bout as he subsequently moved up in weight. Well, according to Andrade, a mere eight pounds in weight won’t deter him from making that contest happen.

“I’m willing to go up to 168 to fight Billy Joe joke ass Saunders in my next fight and that’s what I’m looking to do,” said Andrade following his win over Keeler.

Provided Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) doesn’t land the Canelo fight, Andrade should be next.

Gennadiy Golovkin

Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) and Demetrius Andrade share something in common. It isn’t there fighting style, nor is it there demeanor. At one point, GGG (40-1-1, 35 KOs) was considered the most ducked boxer in the world. That distinction now belongs to Andrade. At the age of 37, GGG is past his prime but he’s still a good enough fighter to give anyone trouble. Andrade desperately needs a big name opponent and GGG can provide him with just that.

