What’s Next For Danny Garcia?

By: Hans Themistode

Danny Garcia may have been out of the ring for nine months but he didn’t show any sort of ring rust as he made it look easy against Ivan Redkach. The two squared off at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York this past Saturday night.

It wasn’t much of a contest as Redkach was thoroughly dominated. Now that Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) has gotten his tune up out of the way, he’ll be getting a big fight in his next ring outing.

Errol Spence Jr

Ivan Redkach may have been the one standing across the ring from Garcia last night, but it was actually supposed to be against unified Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (25-0, 21 KOs). Spence of course, suffered a horrific car accident which sidelined him. In his first television interview, Spence made it clear that he did not want any tune up fights and instead, wanted to jump straight into a tough matchup with Garcia. Is that a smart choice?

Well, if you have any time, look up the footage of the wreck that Spence got into late last year and you make the decision. Look, if Spence believes he’s ready for a clash with Garcia next, then what are we waiting for? Let’s make that contest happen next.

Manny Pacquiao

He might be 40 years of age but Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) just isn’t slowing down. It doesn’t even make sense at this point. Pacquiao spent his 2019 beating down Adrien Broner and followed that up by dropping and outpointing Keith Thurman. The latter resulted in Pacquiao walking away with the WBA title. A matchup with Pacquiao would be a huge one for Garcia.

Forget about him winning another world title but take a look at the whole picture. Garcia has put together one helluva resume. If Garcia decided to hang up his gloves for good, he would be considered on the brink of hall of fame status. Well, a win over Pacquiao would officially push him over the edge. The fight in itself would be a great one for the fans as both fighters come to fight.

Keith Thurman

When the two matched up back in 2017, history was made. They both walked in undefeated and gave the fans a real show. Garcia left with the first loss of his career but you could argue that he should have gotten the nod.

Their first contest may have taken place over two years ago but Garcia and most notably his father, Angel, want to run it back.

“We want the rematch badly with Thurman,” said Angel.

If Garcia isn’t able to land Pacquiao or Spence then a rematch with Thurman would be the best way to go.