What’s Next for Badou Jack?

By: Shane Willoughby

The unluckiest boxers in the sport without a doubt has to be Badou Jack. No matter what happens in his career there is always something outside of his control that hinders him.

Jack has 3 draws on his record and many will argue that he should have won all 3. He also has 2 losses and one of them came in his last fight against Marcus Browne.

In that fight, Badou Jack received one of the nastiest cut the sport has seen in decades. This cut was caused by a clash of heads, now it will be unfair to say he would have won if that situation didn’t occur but it’s nearly impossible to fight properly with a gash that big.

Fast forward 9 months and Badou Jack still hasn’t returned to the ring. Obviously a cut like that needs a great amount of time to heal but Jack was looking to return to the ring at the end of the summer.

One thing which has been a problem for the Swede is he is extremely inactive. He has had 2 fights in the past 2 years and neither of them were victories.

When will we see Jack back in the ring? There were whispers that he was leaving Mayweather promotions but those appear to be fake news. However, Jack might want to consider it because it is extremely difficult to see how he gets a title shot with most of the big names signed to Top Rank.

However, there is one fight which is more than achievable, in fact, it should be on the top of both fighters bucket list. Dmitry Bivol vs Badou Jack.

Bivol is set to return to the ring and defend his WBA Light heavyweight belt in October on the Usyk undercard but no opponent has been announced. It might be quite difficult for the Jack fight to be made at such short notice.

But after, that fight should be everyone’s priority. Both Eddie Hearn and TMT have no issues working with each other as they have done it in the past. In addition to this, both promotional companies are struggling to find top-level opposition for their fighters.

Badou Jack is a more than credible name to have on your resume and he is a known face in the sport. Whereas Bivol may not be as popular, but he is a world champion. So hopefully that fight is made sooner than later.

If not, it will be hard to see where Badou Jack goes from here. He is currently 35 years old and has already started ventures outside of boxing so retirement could be around the corner.