What’s Next For Adam Kownacki?

By: Hans Themistode

Adam Kownacki came, he saw, but he didn’t quite conquer Chris Arreola.

The undefeated Heavyweight contender headlined his first card at the Barclay Center, in Brooklyn, New York on August 3rd. Kownacki proved to be a fan favorite as more than 8,000 Polish fans came out in full support. Many were expecting a knockout. Instead, they got themselves a historical fight as both Kownacki and Arreola combined to through and land more punches in any other fight according to CompuBox. It was a fight of the year contender for sure.

Kownacki still has eyes set on fighting for a world title, but will need a few more fights before getting put in there with the best in the division. Let’s see who should be next for his bout.

Dominic Breazeale

Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) is coming off a brutal first round knockout at the hands of current WBC champ, Deontay Wilder. It was the kind of knockout that will forever play in the minds of the fans on an endless loop. After a performance such as that one, Breazeale must be chomping at the bit to get back in there.

Kownacki is going to take a well needed break after his war with Chris Arreola, but when these two are both physically ready, a fight between the two should materialize. They are both big punchers and desperately want to jump into title contention. A win for either man can turn one of them into a true contender.

Joe Joyce

The British born Joe Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) is nicknamed the “Juggernaut” for a reason. He is a very big man. If Joyce and Kownacki were to get matched up with one another, Kownacki would be at a three inch height disadvantage as well as a five inch reach disadvantage.

Both men are in similar positions. They are undefeated and steadily climbing up the ranks. They also want the same thing and that is a title shot. Putting these two in the ring against one another seems a bit premature at this point but it would allow one of them to vault the other in the eyes of the public in terms of who is the better young fighter.

Joseph Parker

Losing does not feel great. It’s even worse when it happens back to back. That is exactly what happened to former WBO Heavyweight title holder, Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs). His losses shouldn’t be condemning, as he lost to both Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. Two highly rated fighters.

Still a loss is a loss. Since then, Parker has bounced back with wins over Alexander Flores and Alex Leapai, stopping both men. Parker he seemingly got his grove back. Kownacki wants to be fast tracked to a title. If this is true, then a win against Joseph Parker will provide him with just that.