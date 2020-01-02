The Top 10 Matchups To Make This Year

By: Hans Themistode

It’s a brand new year ladies and gentlemen.



Boxing may have had an unbelievable in 2019 in terms of the matchups that were made, but that was then and this is now.



2020 just feels like one of those special years. It’s reminiscent to when the calendar turned to the year 2000. Everything just felt different, and that is the sort of feel that 2020 is bringing to us.





We all know about the politics of boxing. Certain matchups that should be made, just don’t. Forget about that for a second. For this list we will be discussing some of the biggest matchups in the sport. Of course everyone wants to see Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford and either Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder going up against Anthony Joshua. Those are obvious but aren’t likely and not because of politics.



It’s reported that Wilder and Fury have a deal in place to face each other twice this year, which makes a matchup against Joshua unlikely. Spence on the other hand is fresh off a horrific car accident. He has reassured everyone that he is fine but until we see him in the ring we can’t speculate.



Because of these reasons we won’t include those two monumental matchups but don’t worry, there is still plenty to choose from.



Just sit back, relax and enjoy this list of dream matchups. This list is in no particular order.



Devin Haney vs Gervonta Davis



Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) may have struggled with his fitness level for his matchup against Yuriorkis Gamboa, but he knocked down the former champion three times and stopped him in the 12th, just last month. Say what you want about Davis but he is a major star in the sport of boxing.



Former WBC Lightweight champion Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), on the other hand is a star in his own right. These two have history with one another and it’s time that they settled it in the ring. There could be a bit of pushback seeing how young they both are but we don’t want to hear that. Just make the matchup happen.



Demetrius Andrade vs Jermall Charlo



Forget about GGG he’s still a great fighter but he’s past his prime at this point. Forget about Canelo Alvarez as well, it’s doubtful that he is coming back down to 160. WBO belt holder Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) and WBC champ Jermall Charlo are the best in the world at the Middleweight division. Lock them both in a room and you’ll see a fight break out, so why not just put them in the ring? Promoter Eddie Hearn has already claimed that he had sent Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) over an offer so hopefully he’ll sign on the dotted line.



Canelo Alvarez vs Artur Beterbiev



Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) is widely considered the best in the division but Canelo Alvarez has made a career out of beating people that everyone thinks that he can’t. If you think Canelo (53-1-2, 36 KOs) is scared to take on Beterbiev then you must’ve lost your mind. This is the sort of matchup that would make fans go nuts.



David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant



Every single matchup on this list is a great one, but none of these fighters hate each other. IBF Super Middleweight champion Caleb Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) and WBC titlist David Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs) do. If they could sign up to fight each other in a backyard than I’m sure they would.



This is a unification bout with a ton of bad blood from two boxers who are arguably the best in the division. This is a must make matchup.



Julian William vs Jermell Charlo



Like a lot of other matchups on this list, one of these fighters must first get through a predetermined contest. Unified Jr Middleweight champ Julian Williams has a date with the unheralded Jeison Rosario later this month. Expect him to get through that matchup without too much difficulty. Former belt holder Jarrett Hurd still wants his shot at regaining his titles, but he’ll have to wait. Williams (27-1-1, 16 KOs) has a long history with the Charlo’s since he was knocked out by Jermall in 2016. His brother and WBC champ Jermell (33-1, 17 KOs) will absolutely be looking to do the same thing in what could be the biggest fight the division has seen in years.



Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Leo Santa Cruz



Vasiliy Lomachenko and Leo Santa Cruz technically campaign in the same weight division, but not really. At the moment, Lomachenko holds a few titles at 135 while Santa Cruz made a successful debut at 130 just a few months ago. Lomachenko has said time and time again that his natural weight class would be 130 and does in fact plan on moving down if he can get a big name opponent. Santa Cruz would qualify as such. With titles in four different weight classes, Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) has had an underrated career. Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) is at the top of plenty of pound for pound lists for a reason but Santa Cruz could prove to be his biggest challenge.



Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor



Don’t you just love when you have two guys who are clearly the best in a division? It’s even better when those two guys face each other for not just the number one spot but also all the belts as well. Josh Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) currently holds the IBF and WBA Super Lightweight titles while Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) has the WBC and WBO. They’ve fought and defeated everyone else in the weight class. Now they need to face each other.



Regis Prograis vs Mikey Garcia



This one should get fight fans excited.



Regis Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) vs Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) is the sort of matchup that you just can’t help but go crazy about. Both fighters did take a loss in their last ring appearance but they are still great fighters in the primes of their careers. Mikey currently has a date with Jessie Vargas in February but as long as he gets through that one then sign us all up for Mikey vs Prograis.



Shakur Stevenson vs Gary Russell



Young Floyd Mayweather. The next all-time great. A possible pound for pound future king. Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) has been given some of the highest praise. His talent is outrageous but naming him the best in the division is premature. That distinction still belongs to Gary Russell Jr (30-1, 18 KOs). He might fight just once a year, but when he does, he always makes a statement. A matchup between these two great fighters would have everyone glued to their television screens.



Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Naoya Inoue



There’s nothing left at Bantamweight for Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs). Sure you could say Luis Nery and Nordine Oubaali but no one truly believes they can hang with “The Monster.” It’s time for a new challenge, and a new weight division. Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1, 13 KOs) might be 150 years old but he’s still the top dog of the division. This is the matchup that fight fans need.