The Best Welterweight in The World Will Soon Be Crowned

By: Hans Themistode

The Welterweight division is in a great place. It’s been a long time since so many amazing fighters have resided in the division at one time.

All-time great fighters who have fought in this division such as Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather and Shane Mosley have all at one point or another been considered the best in their weight class.

Who amongst this new group of fighters can successfully lay claim to that notion?

Danny Garcia is a two weight world champion and undoubtedly one of the best Welterweights out there. His two losses however, came at the hands of both Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter, so that would seemingly knock him out of the race for the best in the division. How about the aforementioned Keith Thurman? He does own wins over Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter but his most recent loss to Manny Pacquiao coupled with his lack of activity has cast doubts.

Manny Pacquiao is a viable name to mention as the best in the division. At 40 years of age, he picked up two huge wins this year. Back in January at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Pacquiao easily outpointed the much younger Adrien Broner. He would return to the same venue just a few months later in July against Keith Thurman, where he dropped and outpointed him in a close matchup. Still, even with those impressive wins under his belt, he would have a hard time dealing with the two men who are facing off in a unification contest this Saturday night.

IBF champ Errol Spence Jr and WBC belt holder Shawn Porter will collide at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles California.

This contest isn’t just to decide who will become a unified champion in the division but it will also allow the winner to hold a strong claim as the best Welterweight in the world.

Holding two belts simultaneously will be one heck of a feather in the cap of either one of these fighters. Throughout the entire career of Porter he has done nothing but fight the best. The same goes for Spence as well. Both are extremely skilled and ready to put their talents on full display. Who could argue against the winner being considered the best? Almost no one. The keyword is almost.

There is a forgotten man in the division. One that doesn’t get much attention or hype.

WBO champion Terence Crawford is arguably the best fighter in the world. At the current moment he is currently signed with Bob Arum and Top Rank so he isn’t afforded the opportunity to face the best fighters out there. When he does step into the ring, he provides nothing but fireworks. His greatness is undeniable and his skill set is almost unmatched.

Currently, he is scheduled to return to the ring sometime in December. His opponent is unknown, but don’t expect him to face a noticeable name. It is hard to deny the talent of Crawford but it is even harder to deny that the winner between Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr will rightly be considered the best Welterweight in the world. With two titles wrapped around their waist, it would be hard to argue otherwise.

Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao and the rest of the great Welterweights in the division have plenty of time to make their case as the best, but they need to act fast. The number one Welterweight in the world will be crowned this Saturday night.