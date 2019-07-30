Tevin Farmer is a Freak

By: Shane Willoughby

In the modern age of boxing, with all the politics involving the TV networks, it can cause inactivity with fighters. Especially if they are in a division where their promoter doesn’t have many fighters in his stable. With all that said Tevin Farmer is definitely a freak of nature in this era of the sport.

In the last 11 months Farmer has fought 5 times and is looking to continue at this rate for the remainder of the year. Whilst many fans were quite critical of his last fight Guillaume Frenois due to the lack of action, what they can’t criticise, is the fact that he is fighting.

Not only is the Philadelphia fighter active but he is winning. Farmer is 30-4 but hasn’t lost in the last 7 years. Which is remarkable.

Since signing with Matchroom in 2018, the IBF champion has fought 53 rounds in 47 weeks; and other than James Tennyson every other opponent he has fought in that time period, he has gone the distance with.

He is by far the most active champion in the division and if we were to compare him with another champion at 130lb there is no better person than Gervonta Davis. Unlike Farmer, Tank has only boxed twice in the past year; going 3 rounds in total.

It’s not that TMT are not doing right by Davis, it’s just that what Tevin Farmer is doing is nothing short of exceptional.

The expression, you don’t get paid for overtime in boxing doesn’t appear to apply for Tevin Farmer. His contract is reportedly $2 million for 4 fights, and whilst that’s not Canelo money, if you consider the fact that he is making that amount in only 8 months, those purses are more than substantial.

In fact, it might be a good thing for DAZN that he isn’t on Canelo’s contract because at the rate Farmer is going he would be getting 365 million every 2 years.