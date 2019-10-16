Patrick Day: Gone Too Soon

By: Hans Themistode

The life of a boxer isn’t an easy one. Unlike other sports, an athlete can return home to his family and friends. Combat sports on the other hand, doesn’t always allow that to happen.

Fighters know and accept the risk that are associated with it. For them, the chance to bask in glory is well worth the price of admission. The loved ones of these fighters would beg to differ.

On October 12th, 2019 at the Wintrust arena, in Chicago, boxer Patrick Day entered the ring. Everything seemed normal. After all, Day had gone through those ropes 21 previous times as a professional, and countless other times on the amateur scene.

His opponent on this night, was the undefeated Charles Conwell.

It was a great back and forth fight, but one that Day had been losing. After getting dropped in both the fourth and eighth rounds, Day made it back to his feet. Like always, he wanted to fight to the end. In the tenth and final round. Day once again hit the deck. This time for good.

As the referee waved off the contest, Day was unconscious. This has always been a familiar sight in boxing, but this time around seemed different. Day wasn’t moving at all. Moments later he was stretched from the ring and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. It was reported that on his way to the hospital, Day suffered a seizure and needed the assistance of a breathing tube. Once he arrived, he underwent emergency brain surgery.

The pouring of love from the boxing community was immense. Everyone prayed and hoped for the best. Unfortunately for us all, the worst possible outcome has taken place.

On October 16th, 2019, just four days after his final contest, Day has passed away due to the traumatic injuries he suffered from that contest.

Patrick Day was a world class fighter. One who honed his craft in his hometown of Freeport, Long Island. His amateur career was a decorated one. The famed New York Golden Gloves tournament was a place he dominated on several occasions. He also managed to win two national titles as well. His amateur career reached its peak when he was selected for the Olympic Team as an alternate in 2012.

After dominating the amateur scene, Day decided it was time to take his talents to the pro ranks. He would win nine of his first ten contest, with a majority draw sandwiched in between. Day would go on to lose two contest in 2015, but was not discouraged in the slightest. The taste of defeat only served to motivate him as he would not only win his next six fights. Along the way, he also won the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title as well.

Day was on his way to stardom. He seemed bred for it. His effervescent personality coupled with his million dollar smile was perfect for the spotlight. Although he was a great fighter, he was far more than just that.

Day graduated from Nassau Community College where he majored in Food and Nutrition. Although an Associate’s degree is to the extent that many have gone in terms of their educational careers, for Pat, it wasn’t enough. He would go on to earn his Bachelors degree at Kaplan University while majoring in Health and Wellness

With Day’s recent passing, it is clear how much he meant to everyone as the sports world mourns his death.

“Rest In Peace Patrick Day… Fighters put their lives on the line for the love of the sport. Prayers to the family Dame.” Said NBA super star Damian Lillard.

“Heartbreaking to hear the news about Patrick Day… my thoughts, prayers and condolences go to his family and friends. Rest in paradise champion.” Said rising star boxer Michael Conlan.

“Devastated to hear the news of the passing of Patrick Day.I met him for the first time last Thursday, what a charming young man with a dream and a smile that lit up the room.Our deepest prayers are with his family, his trainer Joe Higgins, Charles Conwell and promoter Lou DiBella.” Said promoter Eddie Hearn.

It is unfortunate that someone with such a great heart and bright future had his life cut short because of unforeseen circumstances. Even with his passing, we all celebrate the life of Day.

Patrick lived by a moniker. One that many shouted out to him when they saw him.

Patrick Day. All Day. Every Day.

He might be gone, but he will never be forgotten. Rest in paradise Patrick Day.