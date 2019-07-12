Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach Discuss Keith Thurman Contest

By: Hans Themistode

Manny Pacquiao is many things. A philanthropist, the senator to his home country in the Philippines, the only eight division world champion and a boxing legend.

Angry and easily riled up are words that don’t associate with the man nicknamed Pac Man.

As Pacquiao continues to train for his July 20th showdown with undefeated WBA Welterweight title holder Keith Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs), he is pissed.

During the build up to their matchup, Thurman has said over and over that he is going to put Pac Man to sleep. Even going as far as to say that he won’t be able to make it to the sixth round. If you ask Thurman, he’ll tell you that he is in no way trying to disrespect his opponent. He is simply pontificating himself in the best way he knows how. Pacquiao, on the other hand, is exasperated.

“I’m just so motivated for this fight. He’s talks too much, but when he gets in the ring with me it will be a different story. He’s even gotten my mom upset, so yeah I am very motivated.”

The cautionary tale of Ricky Hatton comes to mind. Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs), dismantled the former world champion in two rounds when they matched up back in May of 2009. It was quick, swift and harsh. That is the level of drubbing, that Pacquiao is looking to unleash come fight night.

“I have not been this motivated since the Ricky Hatton fight. I am always motivated for every contest but this is a little extra.”

Trying to bait the eight division champion champion into giving a brash statement is unlikely. His trainer, hall of famer Freddie Roach, has no such issues.

“We’re going to knock him out,” said Roach. “I think he can take a punch but if he comes looking for a fight and looking to exchange like he’s been saying then we’ll knock him out.”

Roach ended his segment of the interview by telling the world his views on Thurman, or “One Time” as he has been known to go by, for his tendency of ending his contest with just one blow.

“He’s a good fighter, but nothing that we haven’t seen before,” said Roach. “It’s one time vs all-time.”