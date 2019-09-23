Has Tevin Farmer Been Frozen Out?

By: Shane Willoughby

The most active champion in the world may be hitting a bit of turbulence. Tevin Farmer has fought 5 times in the last 13 months but none of those fights were that big.

However, Eddie Hearn spoke about getting his fighter a big fight at the end of the year, but who? The top of the list was Gervonta Davis.

Both men have gone back and forth for years and it seemed as if they were desperate to settle their issues. However, that fight is practically dead in the water after failed negotiations and ‘Tank’ Davis moving up to lightweight.

Another fight on the cards was against Joseph Diaz. Now Diaz is far from a massive draw in the sport but him and Farmer have had many verbal exchanges that weren’t very pleasant. These guys are far from friends and the build-up would have been fantastic.

With Jo Jo Diaz signed to DAZN as well it seemed as if that fight was inevitable. But unfortunately not, because he has decided to ditch Tevin Farmer and face Jesus Cuadro at the end of the year. It’s not looking great for Farmer.

Eddie Hearn loves putting his fighters into unification, we’ve seen him do it with Hooker, Roman, Jacob’s and Joshua and that was the plan for Farmer. Both Hearn and Farmer spoke about unifying the belts and the most likely challenger was Miguel Berchelt.

Berchelt is currently the WBC Super featherweight welterweight champion and has held the title since 2017, making 6 title defences. With him being signed to Top Rank wouldn’t have been a problem either, in fact, it may have sped up the process.

We just saw Arum send one of his fighters in Ramirez to DAZN and pick up the belt from Hooker and that negotiation seemed to happen overnight. However, Berchelt is now set to fight Jason Sosa on November 2nd.

The most active fighter seems to be without a fight. With no big fights on the horizon it’s likely we see Farmer take another easy touch before the end of the year. But Hearn needs to get a big fight for his man soon because Farmer’s contract with DAZN is up very soon.