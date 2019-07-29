Gervona Davis is Good, But is He Great?

By: Hans Themistode

Another fight, another easy knockout win for WBA Super Featherweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Ricardo Nunez (21-3, 19 KOs) was the the 21st knockout victim at the hands of Davis in 22 pro fights. One thing that we all know about Davis is that he hates the judges. It’s been almost five years since he has left the fate of his undefeated record in their hands.

The career of Davis has been an outstanding one up to this point. With all but one contest going the full distance, it is hard to find something to complain about. He’s looked like a star.

The fighter nicknamed “Tank” seemingly has it all. The good looks, the swag, power and skill to be the biggest star in all of boxing. His manager, Floyd Mayweather, knows exactly what a star looks like as he was one himself for several years in his undefeated career.

“Tank is an unbelievable fighter,” Mayweather said. “He’s something special. This is a pay-per-view star. He has the charisma and the will to win. He has a big heart and has a great team behind him.”

Unbelievable? Yes.

Special? Questionable.

For as good as Davis has been in his career, there is still one glaring hole, his resume. Miguel Roman, Jezreel Corrales, Jamel Herring, Tevin Farmer, Miguel Berchelt and a host of other exceptional fighters currently reside in his weight class. Davis has fought none of them. Instead, he has continually stood across the ring from opponents who opposed no threat to him whatsoever.

His 2017 title fight against Jose Pedraza is the one exception. Pedraza has always been a very good fighter, but even still, he is not the sort of fighter that can force Davis to dig deep. With now 22 pro fights under his belt and two world titles to his name, Davis should be matched up with the top names that the division has to offer.

At just the age of 24, Davis has proven to be a very good fighter. He can prove that he is a great one if his level of opposition rises.