Dmitry Bivol: The New Man to Beat

By: Hans Themistode

The Light Heavyweight division is one of the very best in all of boxing. It just doesn’t receive the fanfare that many of the other divisions do. Why is that? From top to bottom the division is stacked. Artur Beterbiev, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Sergey Kovalev and Dmitry Bivol are all title holders. The list of contenders stretch about a mile long. From former two division champion Badou Jack to hot prospect turned contender Marcus Browne the division is a never ending sea of proven excellent fighters.

So once again why is the Light Heavyweight division not given as much attention when compared to other divisions? That question just doesn’t have a solid answer now does it? One theory is that Sergey Kovalev dominated the division with so much ease for so many years that it was simply overlooked. Now that the grip of Kovalev has loosened, more attention should be paid attention.

Declaring who is the best in a division that is riddled with so much talent is a hard task. Kovalev seems like the logical choice. Back to back losses to former pound for pound star and future hall of famer Andre Ward seemed to push him to the back of the line. However his last bout against Eleider Alvarez showed that he still has plenty left in the tank. With that being said, it is also clear that he is no longer the dominant force he once was. How about the remaining three champions?

They all have a compelling argument that can be made as to why they belong at the top of the list. Sure we can sit here and discuss the fact that no one has ever stepped inside of the ring with Beterbiev and survived the full 12 rounds. We can also discuss how great Gvozdyk looked in his contest against Adonis Stevenson. They both have rightful claims to the the throne. Both however fall short to WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

The aforementioned Bivol possesses everything that the previously mentioned champions have and more. Power, movement, boxing ability, ring IQ. You name it and Bivol has it.

The WBA champion will be placing his title on the line against Joe Smith Jr this weekend in what should be an interesting matchup. Make no mistake about it, Bivol will dispatch of Smith Jr, that much is clear.

It is getting increasingly more difficult for Bivol to test himself against the very best in his division. The word avoided is a harsh one but no one is in a rush to face the current WBA belt holder, that much is clear. All Bivol needs is the opportunity to prove that he is the best in his stacked division. Make no mistake about it. Bivol is the man to beat in the Light Heavyweight division. In due time he will prove just that.