Daniel Jacobs: “I Have An Opportunity To Make History!”

By: Sean Crose

“It is such an honor and privilege to be a part of DAZN and Matchroom Boxing,” IBF middleweight titlist Daniel Jacobs recently said, “thank you guys for believing in me.” Jacobs, who is set to face Canelo Alvarez in a May 4th, Cinco de Mayo weekend superbout, was clearly happy with how is career is now panning out. “Displaying my skills on such a platform,” he said, “would do wonders for my career I have an opportunity to make history! Plus I have the best team to ensure the best possible opportunities for my career.” Jacobs, who threw in his lot with Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn not that long ago, is being rewarded by getting a chance to take down Canelo, the biggest name in all of boxing.

“This is the moment that I’ve been waiting for my whole entire career,” Jacobs said. “I’ve been through so much in life just to get to this point, I look forward to taking advantage of such an amazing opportunity. Canelo is a great champion and a worthy opponent to ensure an epic fight the fans will remember for ages!! In order to be the best, you have to beat the best – this with this fight represents to me.”

Hearn himself had high praise for his fighter. “Danny is where it all started for us in America,” he said, “and I want to thank him for believing in us…it has been a pleasure working with him and his manager Keith Connolly who has fought every inch to get Danny the best opportunities and position within the sport.” Hearn also had favorable words for DAZN, who Matchroom has a deal with. ““For DAZN,” said Hearn, “this is another major signing as we continue to build an emphatic team of fighters – Jacobs vs. Canelo is a wonderful addition for subscribers and fans, it truly is one of the great fights in boxing today.”

Connolly also weighed in on the matter, expressing his happiness with how things have been working out for Team Jacobs. “We are super excited to have re-signed with Matchroom Boxing,” Jacob’s manager claimed. “Eddie has done a fabulous job guiding Danny to a World title and now a mega fight. He has delivered on everything he said he would when we first met him…we are grateful that DAZN has such belief in Daniel Jacobs as they look to push him into superstardom over the next chapter of his career.”