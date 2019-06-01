Andy Ruiz: Looking to Make History

By: Hans Themistode

One can argue, that throughout the history of boxing no demographic group has had more success than those of Mexican descent. Their heritage has produced great champions and all-time great fighters.

Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Salvador Sanchez and countless others have been a pillar in the boxing community. Currently, Canelo Alvarez is playing his part to continue their rich history as he has won titles in three different weight classes and is considered by most to be the best pound for pound fighter in the world.

As successful as the country of Mexico has been, they have always been missing one important piece. That would be the Heavyweight championship of the world. Never has there been a Mexican Heavyweight champion. To be frank, there hasn’t been a great Heavyweight Mexican fighter of note.

Just who holds the title of greatest Mexican Heavyweight of all time?

One could make the argument that Chris Arreola currently holds that prestigious claim. Arreola started his career winning his first 27 contest. Even more impressive, 26 of those 27 wins came via stoppage. It seemed as though Mexico was destined to have their first Heavyweight title holder. Championship losses to Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne (twice) and Deontay Wilder have effectively ended the title hopes of both Arreola and Mexico.

This Saturday night on June 1st, Andy Ruiz (32-1, 21 KOs) can change that notion. It won’t be an easy task by stretch of the imagination as Ruiz will be taking on undefeated unified champion Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs). The contest will be taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In 2016, Ruiz came up short in his bid to become a world champion when he lost a close split decision against Joseph Parker. It was the first pro loss of Ruiz career. He’s learned from the experience and he is determined to not allow it to happen again.

“From that Parker fight I learned that I need to work harder and have more discipline. I may have lost the first time I challenged for a world title but it wont happen again.” Said Ruiz during a recent press conference.

Heart, guts and glory is what defines the Mexican heritage. Champion after champion, weight class after weight class, they have succeeded. There is just one glaring hole in their resume. On June 1st, Andy Ruiz will have the opportunity to fill that hole, by bringing the country of Mexico its first ever Heavyweight world title.