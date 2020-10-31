Showtime PPV Recap: Prograis Stops Heraldez In Three

By: Sean Crose

Reigis Prograis, 24-1, was looking to come back after suffering his first loss last year when he was bested by Josh Taylor in England. He therefore stepped into the ring at the Aladmodome Saturday night to face the 16-0 Juan Heraldez in a scheduled 10 rounder in the super welterweight division.

Prograis was cool, comfortable and in control early on. By the third, he had Heraldez on the mat. The undefeated fighter got up, but Prograis went in for the kill and stopped his man at 1:23 of the round.