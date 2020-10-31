Showtime PPV Recap: Cruz Demolishes Magdaleno In Under One Minute

By: Sean Crose

Top level boxing returned before a live audience (albeit a Covid-19 era minimized one) at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas Saturday night. The first fight of the card – which would be highlighted by Gevonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz – was an IBF lightweight title eliminator. The 32-3 Diego Magdaleno met the 19-1-1 Isaac Cruz in a scheduled 12 rounder.

Cruz answered the bell in furious fashion. Magdaleno was on the canvas in less than 30 seconds. The veteran managed to get up, but Cruz was there to end things as quickly as possible. Magdaleno was down and out in less than one minute of the first round.