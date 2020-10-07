ShoBox Results: Bocachica Demolishes Flaz In Less Than One Round

By: Sean Crose

The 9-1 Nicklaus Flaz faced the 15-0 Janelson Figueroa Bocachica in a scheduled 8 round welterweight affair Wednesday night at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino. The fight was aired live on Showtime as part of it’s ShowBox: The Next Generation broadcast.

A left in the first sent Flaz to the mat. He got up, however, and appeared no worse for wear. Still a potent 1-2 combination sent Flaz to the canvas again later in the round. The fighter gamely got to his feet, but Bocachica continued to bang away. Flaz went down a third time and the referee wisely stopped the fight.