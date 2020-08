MatchRoom Boxing Results: Jack Cullen And Zak Chelli Battle To A Split Decision Draw

Both Zak Chelli (7-1-1, 3 KOs) and Jack Cullen (18-2-1, 9 KOs) came into their contest as fringe contenders needing a big win.

Unfortunately for both men however, neither was able to take the next step in their respective careers as their contest ended in a draw.