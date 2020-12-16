FS1 Undercard Results: Fernando Molina Cruises Past Teodoro Alonso

By: Sean Crose

The second fight of FS1’s PBC card on Wednesday was a scheduled six round affair between undefeated 3-0 lightweight Fernando Molina and the 3-2 Teodoro Alonso. The first round saw Molina work effectively. Both men traded blows at a fast pace in the second. Molina was clearly the more skilled fighter, but Alonso wasn’t going to make things easy for him. Alonso pursued Molina nicely in the third, but Molina landed the better shots.

Molina floated around, Ali-style, in the fourth. He was also able to keep his man at bay in the fifth, thanks to sharp punching and gamely controlling the range. Things continued at essentially the same pace in the sixth. As the FS1 broadcast team made clear, however, Alonso kept coming forward until the final bell. Needless to say, Molina was able to walk out of the ring with a UD win.