FS1 Undercard Results: Eumir Marcial Decisions Andrew Whitfield In Pro Debut

By: Sean Crose

Newcomer Eumir Marcial made his professional debut on the FS1 Stanionis- Gonzalez undercard Wednesday night, facing the 3-1 Andrew Whitfield in a scheduled four rounder in the middleweight division. Marcial, who is scheduled to fight for the Filipino team in the 2021 Olympics, drew much attention before the bout.

The first round was an entertaining affair, with both men firing and landing well. The two fighters continued to trade in the second. By the end of the round, however, Whitfield’s face was extremely swollen around his right eye. Marcial began to employ movement in the third. The fourth and final round saw the Freddie Roach trained southpaw Marical return to trading with his foe. The Filipino native walked out of the ring with a UD win.