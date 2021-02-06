Listen Now:  
Yurik Mamedov Continues His Title Chase Against Jose Luis Espinoza Jaramillo
Posted on 02/06/2021

By: Hans Themistode

2020 was rough for just about everyone across the world due to COVID-19. But in the sport of boxing, the deadly disease was particularly arduous. While most fighters found a way to make the best out of their dire situation, lesser-known boxers such as Yurik Mamedov was forced to sit idly on the sidelines for the duration of the year.

During the height of the pandemic, the New York resident decided that living in the states wasn’t the most ideal decision. So instead, he decided to pack up his bags and head back to his native land in France. Although making the move back home wasn’t what he wanted at first, now that he’s settled back in, Mamedov is mulling over the idea of staying there for good.

“It was a tough year for everybody,” said Mamedov during a recent interview with BoxingInsider.com “With the COVID situation I decided to come back to France. The life down here is better than New York if I’m being honest but you don’t get as much quality work or sparring so it’s difficult. But I’m at the point where I don’t really need sparring too much. I only need it to work on my timing but that’s really it.”

Following a quiet 2020, Mamedov is scheduled to return to the ring later on tonight halfway across the world in Mexico against fringe contender Jose Luis Espinoza Jaramillo. While it won’t get much fanfare, Mamedov views his contest as a must-win as the WBA Fedecaribe super lightweight title will be on the line. It might be an insignificant title to most but to Mamedov, the win will lead to a much bigger opportunity.

“I want to win the French title,” explained Mamedov. “Once I get the French title I can make my way to the European title and then I can get a shortcut to the actual title.”

