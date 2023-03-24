“You Little Slimy F—-r.” Fury Goes On Expletive-Filled Rant After Usyk Fight Falls Through

By: Sean Crose

“Usyk,” WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says directly to the camera, “you little shithouse.” Fury was taking an opportunity yesterday to bash would be opponent and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk after their hoped for fight fell through. “You proper little shitbag, bug eyed, gappy teethed, ugly little rat bastard,” Fury continues on the video. “You little slimy fucker, tried all week to get out of it (the scheduled undisputed heavyweight championship matchup between the two men that had been set for April in London). “Begging for a rematch like a little girl.”

Indeed, it was reportedly negotiations for a rematch that caused the Fury-Usyk fight – which hadn’t even yet gone down – to fall apart. “You got your rematch and didn’t want to fight after that you little shithouse pussy,” says Fury in the video. “Always know, pussy, that you was never man enough to tangle with the Gypsy King ever in your life. You little shithouse. You little 14 stone coward. You little shitbag. You rat little bastard.”

Fury then indicates that those behind the scenes in the negotiations are aware of what the truth is. “Your full team knows it as well,” he says. “And all the lawyers have gotten full information. You little ugly bastard, keep running.” Fury wraps up the brief video by indicating Usyk will have to deal with the fact he won’t earn the glory and money a fight with Fury would have offered him.

“Fight (contender Daniel) Dubois for a couple of bucks now, shithead,” Fury scoffs, “and always know that you or anybody else like you could never table with the Gypsy King, you shithouse little coward.” Suffice to say, Usyk might have his own unique take on things now that the Fury fight has fallen through. He may be right, or he may be wrong. It’s doubtful, however, that he’ll be nearly as eloquent as Fury is.