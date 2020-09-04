Yordenis Ugas: “This Is My Time To Shine”

By: Sean Crose



“I’ve done everything mentally and physically in the gym to put me in the best position to win this fight,” says Yordenis Ugás in the leadup to this weekend’s battle with Abel Ramos for a piece of the WBA welterweight title. “This is not going to be easy because I know Ramos is coming with all his might. We are fighting on FOX, the biggest stage in boxing, and I promise to bring an exciting fight for the fans. This is my time to shine and win my first world title.” At 34 years of age, the 25-4 Ugas has earned fight fans’ admiration the hard way. He came VERY close to beating Shawn Porter last year, then went on to beat the previously undefeated Omar Figueroa.

Ramos, on the other hand, hasn’t lost a bout in eight fights. Also worth noting is the fact that the vast majority of the man’s wins have come by knockout. “I’m very excited for this fight,” Ramos claims. “I trained extremely hard and prepared myself for a tough fight. I know that Ugás always comes to fight and the fact that there’s a title on the line, makes this fight even better. It’s every fighter’s dream to become a world champion. I’m prepared for war. Boxing fans can expect fireworks on Sunday.”

The fight, which will be aired as the main event of a PBC card on Fox this Sunday starting at 8 PM EST, will also feature Ramos’ nephew, the 12-0 Jesus Ramos, as he battles the 14-0 Esteban Garcia in the co-main. “I’m really prepared for this fight, especially after a nine-week training camp,” Ramos says. “We worked extremely hard to come in 100% for this fight. We’re going up against a tough, undefeated opponent that’s coming to win and take everything that I’ve worked for. That just motivates me to give the best of me, so that I can prove why I’m a top prospect in the sport. I expect the best Esteban Garcia on September 6th, and I think our fight can be fight of the night.”

Ramos’ opponent in the scheduled 8 round welterweight battle appears to be equally eager to embrace the opportunity before him. “I’m extremely appreciative for the opportunity to enter the ring once again to fight this weekend,” says California native Garcia. “I know my fans and people who love boxing have been waiting patiently during this pandemic for the return of the sport. I look forward to giving them a great show on Sunday night.”