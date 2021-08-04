Yordenis Ugas Set To Take On Fabian Maidana As The Co-main Event To Spence Jr. Vs. Manny Pacquiao

By: Hans Themistode

Yordenis Ugas stood patiently as he awaited word on what would happen to his WBA world title. The Cuban native saw his championship dreams come true when he captured the vacant “Regular” title in his last contest against fringe contender Abel Ramos. The two clashed in the main event slot at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles California in September of 2020.

While Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) may have pulled off the split decision victory, he was elevated to full titleholder after former titlist, Manny Pacquiao, failed to defend his championship in a timely manner. However, with the former eight-division titlist ending his two-year hiatus from the ring to take on unified champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21st, the Filipino native attempted to reclaim his title by writing a letter to the sanctioning body.

Ugas sat on the edge of his seat as he awaited their decision and was elated when he discovered that he would not be stripped of his championship status. Now, with the sanctioning body sorting everything out, Ugas is set to return to the ring to defend his title for the first time against Fabian Maidana, the younger brother of former two-division champion, Marcos Maidana.

The pair will serve as the co-main event to Spence Jr. vs. Pacquiao at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the age of 29, Maidana is still attempting to get out from his older brother’s shadow. Since suffering the first defeat of his career against Jaider Parra in January of 2019, Maidana (18-1, 13 KOs) has reeled off two straight victories. He’ll now face the most difficult opponent of his career and in the same breath, receive his first world title shot.

Originally, Ugas had hoped that he would be next in line to face Spence Jr. With the Dallas native in possession of the WBC and IBF belts, Ugas attempted to lure the powerful southpaw into the ring as he dangled his world title in front of him.

While Ugas ultimately failed to land the marquee matchup he was looking for, Spence Jr. has stated on numerous occasions that he fully intends on unifying every world title in the welterweight division. Meaning, Ugas could eventually land a showdown against Spence Jr. should they win their respective contests.