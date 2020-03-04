Wilder Viewed as Underdog For The First Time in His Career in Fury Trilogy

The ink has barely dried on the agreements for the third contest between former WBC Heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder and newly crowned champ Tyson Fury. Yet, oddsmakers have already tabbed Fury as the early favorite.



When Tyson Fury dropped Deontay Wilder twice and ultimately stopped him during the seventh round of their February 22nd encounter at the MGM Grand Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, many couldn’t believe what they had just seen. Wilder was a dominant champion who had become known for putting his opponents to sleep.



Fury on the other hand, although also dominant, was thought to be much more of a pure boxer. No one could have predicted the one-sided beating that was soon going to take place. At the moment, Fury leads the scoreboard with one win to go with one draw against Wilder. But many believe that it should be 2-0 in his favor.



Simply put, when the two met for the very first time on December 1st, 2018, hardly anyone could believe that the three judges scoring the contest ruled it a draw.



Regardless of the outcome of their first contest, not many believed Fury had much of a chance in the sequel. According to several betting sites, going into both matchups, Wilder had the clear edge. But not anymore.



With Wilder exercising his right to a third contest with Fury, bettors have officially turned their backs on him.



Currently, Fury is being tabbed as the -200 favorite. Wilder, contrarily, comes in at +150. In other words, laying down $100 on Fury to win their July 18th, contest will bring you back a profit of $50, while laying $100 on Wilder will net you healthy profit of $150.



In comparison, Wilder was a -160 favorite while Fury was a +130 the first time around. Even with Wilder getting what many believed was a questionable decision, he was still given the slightest of edges in the rematch. Most betting sites pegged him as a -130 favorite while Fury came in as a +110 underdog for their second fight.



Now, with many believing that Fury has Wilder’s number, it is virtually impossible to find a sports book that will give the edge to the former champion for their third contest.



For those who are wondering what are the odds of another draw happening, well, oddsmakers believe that’s a long shot to say the least. Bettors that wanted to lay down $100 on a draw taking place could bring back a cool profit of $2,500.



Throughout the entire career of Wilder he has never gone into a contest as an underdog, no matter the opposition. With the majority of fans and the betting public counting him out, Wilder will get his chance to prove everyone wrong come July 18th.