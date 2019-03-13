Wilder Offered Big Money 2 Deal with DAZN

By: Michael Kane

Deontay Wilder has reportedly been offered a $50 million two fight deal with DAZN.

DAZN have been in talks with Wilder with a view to securing a fight with Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification fight.

World Boxing News have reported that in effect Wilder will receive $25m for each fight which will then lead to negotiations for an improved contract for two fights with Joshua in 2020.

Speaking to Sky Sports Matchroom Promotions supremo has said how he will be keeping his part in negotiations to a minimum with DAZN taking the lead due to bad feeling between the Wilder camp and Matchroom/Joshua.

“There’s an opportunity for someone to be, of you like, a mediator to try and get it done,” said Hearn.

“Clearly the relationship between Team Wilder and Team Joshua isn’t the best. I think this is a route that is going to be very beneficial to making that undisputed fight.

“I think any input from me would be a negative one. In terms of trying to move things forward because of the relationship. So I’ll be leaving it in the hands of the broadcasters to try and effectively be a mediator.

“It’s not just about doing a deal with Wilder, it’s about doing a deal with Joshua, for the fight.

“They’ve got their work cut out. But the pieces are coming together. There’s a long way to go, a long way to go.

“We’ll see where it goes. But there is now a strategy in place and a route in place that could lead us to an undisputed fight.

As things stand Wilder is expected to fight Dominic Breazeale, whether this will be shown on DAZN, Showtime or FOX Sports, no one knows.

If this deal goes through, it would leave Tyson Fury with no chance of winning the World Title for at least a year.