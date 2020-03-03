Wife Of Tyson Fury Wants Him to Fight Just Once More: “Beat Anthony Joshua and Then Stop”

The boxing world loves Tyson Fury.

It isn’t simply because he is regarded as one of the best boxers on the planet. Nor is it because of his recent knockout win over Deontay Wilder. The reason why Fury is loved and adored by so many is because he was never supposed to be here in the first place.

Back in 2015, fresh off the biggest win of his career when he dethroned then Heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, Fury fell into a depression. He no longer cared about his health, fitness, the sport of boxing or even his own life. Fury had become suicidal and lost.

The battles that Fury has engaged in the ring, paled in comparison to what he was facing outside of it.

It wasn’t an easy road for Fury, but after nearly three years, he managed to get himself back on track. In two comeback fights in 2018, Fury made his way back to the ring and secured victories in both contests. Although the name on the back of his boxing trunks said Fury, it was clear that he was far away from the man who was once considered the best that the division had to offer.

Fast forward two years later and there is little to no doubt that Fury is the best Heavyweight fighter in the world. An emphatic win over then WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on February 22nd, 2020, has helped fuel his claim as the best.

The options for Fury are now at an all-time high. Deontay Wilder has already activated his immediate rematch clause for a third fight, and provided he gets through that contest relatively unscathed and with the victory, there will be a long list of options for Fury and his next contest.

Fights against Heavyweight contenders Luis Ortiz, Dillian Whyte and Adam Kownacki are possible. Of course there is a massive unification contest against unified Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on the table as well. Whatever route Fury decides to go down, it would seem as though his career is only just beginning. Or at least that was the prevailing thought.

Fury is currently under contract with promoter Bob Arum for at least three more fights, and although he fully intends to fulfill his contractual obligations, if it was up to his wife, she would much rather have him face one more opponent and then hang up gloves for good.

“I’d like him to beat Anthony Joshua and then stop,” said Paris Fury. “He’s in the ring with supreme boxers and it is a dangerous sport. We both know the risks. I know one shot can change everything. I’d like him to take that one fight and retire undefeated. He can’t go on forever, he can’t go undefeated forever. I wouldn’t like to see him continue for too long and get hurt.”

Walking away from the sport of boxing at the relatively young of 31, would seemingly leave millions of dollars on the table. The lure of piles of cash would catch the attention of anyone, but for the Fury’s it isn’t the most important thing in the world.

“I wouldn’t like to see him lose his record chasing money or fame. He doesn’t need that. He’s already cemented his name in the history books. He’s 31 now, we’ve always been sensible with money, we’ve invested sensibly. We already have X amount in the bank. It’s a funny one, but getting any more isn’t going to change us. We have a nice, comfortable life. I don’t pay attention to these crazy figures. What are we going to do with it? He even went on at me the other day for buying some fancy cushions. He hasn’t changed and we aren’t going to change.”

With Tyson already set to take on Wilder on July 18th, at the MGM Grand, Arena once again, it seems as though his time in the sport of boxing could be over sooner than any of us would like for it to be.