WBSS Press Conf Quotes: Regis Prograis vs Terry Flanagen on DAZN

At the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans on Thursday afternoon, the boxing world saw a preview of what will prove to be a fully stacked Oct. 27 World Boxing Super Series fight night at the UNO Lakefront Arena with two twelve round Super Lightweight quarterfinal clashes on the main card, including headliner Regis Prograis against Terry Flanagan for a chance to advance to the semifinals. In a press conference, Saturday night’s fighters gathered to discuss their preparation and predictions ahead of the big night.

Saturday’s event will stream exclusively on DAZN, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

Regis Prograis

How it feels to fight in the WBSS: “This is huge. My last fight was here. My goal was to bring big-time boxing back to New Orleans. Fighting in the World Boxing Super Series for the Ali Trophy, this is a real big deal! I’m excited and I can’t keep saying that. Last time I fought here, it was the biggest show I have ever seen for myself. I think this environment is totally different and I’m super excited.”

On if the pressure is different: “No pressure. The first time I did have a little pressure, and I was a little nervous. I’ve never been to a big fight in New Orleans. I’m going back to being me and having fun fighting.”

On what fight fans can expect: “I don’t know what Flanagan is going to bring. I know he’s a former champion. I’m going to be me and have fun. I’m going to do what I have to do. I can do so many different things. Most people used to say I’m a fast puncher and just throw punches, but don’t have a lot of power, but now people are switching cause I’ve been knocking people out. Really what I feel like doing, I’m going to do. I’m going to go out and have fun. I’m going to go out and show off for the crowd and my hometown.”

Terry Flanagan

On what it will take to beat Regis: “It’s going to be a tough fight. I know I have to beat the favorite to win it. It’s going to be tough, I’m not stupid. It will be a good fight, and we will see what happens Saturday night.”

On what fight fans can expect: “It will be a great night. Regis is going to bring it from what I’ve been reading in the press the last 24 hours. He’s going to put it on me. I’m expecting a good fight, I feel fit and mentally prepared, and physically prepared. I’m thinking I’m going to do it Saturday night.”

Ivan Baranchyk

“This is the biggest fight for me, quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series. I’m happy to be fighting for a world title. This is my moment and this is my time. This is beautiful place.”

On what kind of fight to expect: “I’ll beat him all around and stop when the referee stops the fight.”

Anthony Yigit

“I look very much forward to it. I’ve been training here for 2 weeks now with the guys from the New Orleans Boxing Club. I got the work in and my team, they have helped a lot. I feel at home now. For this fight I feel really confident this fight will go my way. Obviously some people think Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk” is going to come after his prey, but let me tell you guys something. I didn’t fly over the sea to be prey, we’re on a safari and we’re going to hunt beast.”

On his edge over Baranchyk: “I fight differently. I can do everything, I can punch, I can move, I’m explosive, and fast on my feet. I have that warrior’s heart. People are shocked when they fight me and they don’t know how to respond. Whatever they do I have an answer for it, and I think that’s one of the key things I have. I’m a hard worker and always put my opponents out on deep water.”