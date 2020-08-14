WBC Title Stripped After Benevidez Misses Weight

By: Sean Crose

David Benevidez has lost his WBC super middleweight title – just not in the ring. Benevidez was unable to makeweight before his Saturday bout with contender Alexis Angulo. Even if he wins the scheduled 12 rounder at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino on Saturday, Benevidez will not be able to hold on to his title. While the bout will still air on Showtime Saturday evening, only Angulo has the chance to walk away with the WBC belt. Stepping on the scale Friday, the 22-0 Benevidez weighed in at almost 171 pounds, three pounds more than the super middleweight limit. The 26-1 Angulo, for his part, made weight handily, tipping the scales at 167.5 pounds.

This marks the second time Benevidez has been stripped of his WBC super middleweight strap. Some time after first winning the belt in 2017, the fighter had it taken away after a VADA test. Benevidez ended up winning the belt back by besting Anthony Dirrell last year. And now he is a fighter without a belt again. The now two time titlist claimed he tried to lose weight in time to make the scale, but was unable to drop the final pounds required to keep his belt. “I put the blame on myself,” Benevidez said. “It’s just the last three pounds wouldn’t come off. Maybe not having the proper things I needed like no sauna.”

Benevidez nemesis, IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant, took to social media to mock Benevidez. In a short clip, Plant cries fake tears as music plays in the background. “I thought a fatboy who keeps loosing his belt but can’t get that bitch back SAID SUM…” Plant wrote, in apparent reference to Benevidez’ choice of words regarding him in the leadup to Saturday’s fight. With this most recent turn of events, it will be imperative for Benevidez to look impressive against the rugged Angulo on Saturday evening.

Alex Angulo – photograph courtesy of Showtime

Meanwhile, Otto Wallin, who will appear on the Benevidez-Angulo card, weighed in at 241¾ pounds on Friday, while his scheduled 10 round opponent,Travis Kauffman, registered at 234¼. Likewise, lightweights Rolando Romero and Jackson Marinez made weight for their scheduled 12 round interim WBA title bout, weighing in at 134 ¾ and 135 pounds, respectively. Tomorrow night’s PBC card will be aired live on Showtime starting at 9 PM eastern time. The card is being seen as a full blooded return to the sport after months of stagnation and small cards, the results of the crushing Covid-19 pandemic.