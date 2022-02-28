WBA Imposes New Rules Toward Russian Born Fighters

By: Hans Themistode
Most of the world has sat back in horror as the war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified.
In an effort to bolster their defenses, several Ukrainian boxing stars are lending their homeland a helping hand. Those would include former three-division titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko, current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko and his brother, Vitali Klitschko who held the WBC heavyweight crown and is the current mayor of Kyiv in Ukraine.
Most recently, it was revealed that Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, is preparing to deploy soldiers into Ukraine in support of Russia.
With no end in sight, the WBA sanctioning body has jumped into action. As a whole, the entire committee has agreed on a slew of succinct new rules that will take effect immediately.
In a somewhat similar move, the WBC, WBO, and IBF sanctioning bodies were all in agreement to no longer sanction boxing matches in Russia.
With the WBA taking their actions one step further, it’s yet to be known what role their new rules will play going forward for Dmitry Bivol. The 31-year-old Russian native is the sanctioning body’s only WBA champion across all weight classes.
The pugilistic power puncher, who’s scheduled to take on Canelo Alvarez on May 7th, has proudly draped his Russian flag over his shoulders before each of his bouts. Now, however, the WBA has made it clear that those actions will no longer be tolerated by Bivol or anyone else of Russian descent.
