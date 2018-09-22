Watch Anthony Joshua vs Povetkin for FREE on DAZN Today

TODAY AT 1PM ET / 10AM PT

DAZN will make history today in the U.S. with its first live boxing broadcast, featuring Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin, from Wembley Stadium in London, where more than 80,000 fans are expected to attend. U.S. fans can watch the historic event live and on-demand only on DAZN.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22 @ 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Where: Exclusively on DAZN, which is available at $9.99 per month following a one-month free trial – making tonight’s fight a free viewing for all.

In an interview with media on preparing for the fight, Joshua said, “Yeah I’m focused. I’ve come to a stage now where I have a deep world and my hearts big. In sparring, I’ve tested myself time and time again. My coaches wonder what I’m doing in sparring, so sometimes I’ll tell them to hit me because I know how to throw punches. I know how to fight, but the question is what I can take when it comes back.”

“So with Povetkin, I’m completely focused, but also focused on having a good scrap, and don’t mind coming away with a black eye and a cut nose because I want to give a bit to take a bit.” On the outcome of the fight, Joshua said, “Hopefully take him down in round 8!”

“I think right now I’m in one of the best shapes of my career. Although I’m 39 right now, I feel like I’m 25,” said Povetkin regarding his conditioning. “I have Anthony Joshua in my sights and that’s all I’m focused about is this fight.”

“This is very important fight for me and of course this will be one of my last chances to make an impact and I will.”

How to Stream: To sign up for DAZN, go to https://watch.dazn.com/en-US/sports/. DAZN is available on virtually all connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs.

