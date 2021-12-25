Vito Mielnicki Jr. Vs. Nicholas DeLomba Undercard Results: Yoelvis Gomez Violently Stops Clay Collard

It was a quick night at the office for Yoelvis Gomez (5-0, 5 KOs). The super welterweight prospect easily took care of business agianst fan favorite Clay Collard at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The moment the opening bell sounded, Gomez met his man in the middle of he ring and began uncorking hard blows on his man. Shortly after, Collard hit the deck. Though he managed to crawl back to his feet, their contest was called off as the Cuban star landed several unanswered shots.